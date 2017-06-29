Roundup: Matt Holliday to the DL With Mystery Illness, YouTuber Kills Boyfriend During "Prank"

Lily James … YouTuber shoots boyfriend in chest in “prank” gone wrong … woman found dead in Walmart 3 days after entering store … John Mayer replaced booze with weed … good samaritan tries to help lost toddler, gets beat up by parent, Facebook shamed … someone at GQ has a problem with flip-flops … what’s coming and going from Netflix in July …pyramid scheme guys accused of stealing between $4 and $11 million … NYC diners are dying … guy arrested for running into 10 commandments statue … New York Times copy editors don’t feel respected … top adviser to the Pop charged with sexual assault … sea pickles washing ashore in Pacific Northwest … fish market owner upset over TSA handling of lobster … covfefe is a banned license plate in Georgia ..

Yankees place Matt Holliday on the DL. Doctors don’t yet know what’s wrong with him. [NJ.com]

Video game predicted Zach Collins would end up in Portland. [Oregon Live]

Clinton Portis considered murder after he lost all his money. [SI]

Mike D’Antoni on CP3 joining the Rockets. [USA Today]

Online sports media changes are troubling. [CBS Chicago]

Dan Gilbert attended the Cubs visit to the White House. [Cleveland]

Will Masai Ujiri take the Knicks job? [Toronto Star]

Auburn’s new starting quarterback had to do a lot of “lonely work” last season while he couldn’t play. [Gridiron Now]

The Atlanta Hawks are going to have a courtside bar. [ESPN]

Conor McGregor is already looking past Floyd Mayweather.

Marquette King punting food.

This is the best interaction between any group of people ever.

The Arizona Coyotes held tryouts for their “Paw Patrol.” Because coyotes have paws, I guess?

There is a Pitch Perfect 3 coming out and even I’m like… OK?

Craziest shit I've ever seen go down in #Portland … wait for it. pic.twitter.com/wAH1AVCbVk — Kaitlin 🌼 (@Kaitlin) June 28, 2017

Sometimes you don’t want to get out of the car when a couple police think you should.