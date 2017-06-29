VIDEO: Fan Runs Into Cardinals Shortstop Paul DeJong, Is Mobbed by Security

Some big thinker thought it’d be a good idea to run out onto the field during Wednesday night’s St. Louis Cardinals-Arizona Diamondbacks game. The very unnecessary and annoying delay turned a bit scary when he collided with Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong.

Fox Sports Midwest recapped the situation without video of the moment of impact.

Fan on the field in the Arizona runs into Paul DeJong who laughs off the potentially scary situation. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/sshJIQVBvj — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 29, 2017

The best existing footage isn’t all that great. In fact, it’s as if the fans were completely unaware that the entire world is pivoting to video.

got the end of the guy running out on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/BV8HLVBS5M — jenn (@rallyhowl) June 29, 2017

Having some wild-eyed trespasser sprinting in your direction with unknown intentions is an unenviable position for players to be in. One could understand if they drew on their immediate instinct to physically defend themselves. But that could prove to be a bad idea in the litigious times we live in. Maybe best for the six security guards to do the job.