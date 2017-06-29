NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Jimmy Butler Tells Critics to Call Him Directly, Provides Actual Phone Number

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Timberwolves last week. In response to (I’m presuming) critics who blame him for the breaking up of the Bulls, Butler provided his phone number and told them to say it to him directly. When I tried to call, it failed, but this Bleacher Report writer reached a voicemail box that does indeed sound like it belongs to him.

