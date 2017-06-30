A-Rod Tells Jimmy Fallon He Gets Confused for J-Lo's Security Guard, Plays Egg Russian Roulette

A-Rod appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. News to me: Fallon has a mustache now! In the clip above, they discussed A-Rod’s appearances on Shark Tank, his objectively phenomenal transition to broadcasting, and how dating J-Lo has made him realize he wasn’t quite as famous as he believed before.

“This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” he said. “When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you’re pretty cool. But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time! I promise you, we were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, get the hell out of the way — we want to take a picture!”

In the below clip, Fallon and A-Rod played egg Russian Roulette. The game involved a dozen eggs, eight of which had been hard-boiled and four of which were still raw. They took turns smashing the eggs on their own heads. Hilarity ensued?