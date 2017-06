The Internet loves simulating sporting events through video games. This isn’t quite that, but it is Barack Obama crossing over and dunking on Donald Trump. Obama is sporting Nikola Mirotic’s #44 Bulls jersey and Trump is in an old Cole Aldrich #45 Knicks jersey. That combined with Trump getting what appears to be Joakim Noah’s shooting form is probably the meanest part of the entire video. Well, that and Derrick Rose getting hurt. These simulations are just too lifelike.