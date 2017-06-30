LeBron Is Subtweeting Again, Let's Rampantly Speculate And Assume It's About Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

LeBron James is doing it again. King James has reverted to his oft-used tactic of subtweeting to get attention. So yeah, the greatest basketball player on the planet is acting like a high schooler.

He sent out this gem on Friday:

No one wins when the Family Feuds — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2017

Yes, “Family Feud” is a new track on the recently-dropped Jay Z album, but LeBron knows what he’s doing by putting that tweet out.

Rumors are running rampant that James and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Gilbert let general manager David Griffin walk away without giving him a new contract, and the Cavs are rumored to be shopping Kyrie Irving around the league.

Things don’t look good in Cleveland right now, and LeBron’s tweets are unlikely to help the situation.