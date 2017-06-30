Roundup: The Tweet Heard 'Round the World; John Mayer Doesn't Care; Vicious KO Video

If Kourtney isn’t your favorite Kardashian then you’re just wrong …The possibility of collusion is back from vacation … Travel ban also back … Greta Van Susteren out at MSNBC, Ari Melber taking the time slot … Should have bought Lil’ Wayne’s Miami mansion … Big news in the potato chip community … Genuinely enjoying the Sean Hannity-Ann Coulter feud … Pursuing a career in pro tennis after being laid off from ESPN … Shorter: Curt Schilling ain’t getting into the Hall of Fame … Todd Ricketts said some stuff about the Nationals … Aetna leaving Hartford … Eating 22 pounds of prime rib in an hour is a choice … Seems like we’ve heard about a lot of very big babies lately … Rod Gilmore update … Anthony Young was always more than his 27-loss season … Just like Good Will Hunting … Will the NRA have anything to say about the Philando Castile verdict? … Will continue to call it the Tappan Zee … Corrine Olympios not returning to Bachelor in Paradise … John Mayer is cool again … Chris Sale never shakes his pitcher off … Rumors of the New York Times’ demise are … Michigan State isn’t winning more than 8 games this year

Kristin Leahy on 10 misconceptions about women in sports. [Glamour]

Pretty sure John Calipari wants to be the Knicks president so he can hit up the best restaurants in Manhattan and hold court. [NBA]

One of the few bright spots of being a parent with small children is knowing I’d be up at 6 a.m. for Mika’s response this morning. [CNN Money]

Fire Up, Chips. This is just a small setback. [ABC 12]

Great chemistry on this Piers Morgan show. He’s a regular Dan Eggan.

Hot Ones, criminally underrated.

What a sport. Feel-good sport.

Oh.

My.

Gosh.

I hope this guy is OK. Wait for it, :20 in. Your jaw will drop.pic.twitter.com/pkdlEJn8kk — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 30, 2017

Kevin Pillar with no regard for life or limb.

Your browser does not support iframes.