Penn State Strong! Barkley 405lbs Power Clean pic.twitter.com/1LnAEYqy73 — Iron Lions (@IronLions1) June 29, 2017

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will be ripping through defenses in a few months as the Nittany Lions attempt to replicate last year’s surprising success. For now, though, he’s filling his time by lifting a tremendous amount of weight, as evidenced by his 405-pound power clean.

The lift is believed to be a program record. Barkley weighs 223 pounds, more than a bill less than some of his beefier teammates. So, yeah, he’s strong.