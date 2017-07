Tonight's @Marlins-Brewers game is on hold for a bit after umpire Joe West was hit in the head by something thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/PBc2zqHzJy — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 1, 2017

Veteran umpire Joe West was working first base during Friday night’s Miami-Milwaukee game when he was struck in the head by a ball thrown from the stands at Miller Park. He immediately turned to see where the object had been thrown from and halted the game as security searched for the perpetrator.

Disgusting — and dangerous — turn of events. It appears West is okay but the situation could have turned uglier. West is a polarizing figure in the game but, obviously, deserves better.