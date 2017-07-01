Brian Windhorst With the Best Move of NBA Free Agency

Brian Windhorst appeared on SportsCenter last night to talk NBA free agency. There was some sort of technical issue and Windhorst flew across the screen, amusing Ramona Shelburne and the rest of America in the process. Shelburne then had audio issues, but all anyone will remember is Windhorst. You just never know what you’re going to get with this guy.

So, @WindhorstESPN, what'd you think of the Paul George trade? Windhorst: "Wheeeeeeeeeee!" pic.twitter.com/15ozs0LpZg — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 1, 2017