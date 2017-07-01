Fan Offers Up Clear Evidence Proving Brian Dozier Was Robbed of Home Run by Umpires

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brian Dozier came this close to giving the Minnesota Twins a 2-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night but his opposite-field blast was ruled a foul ball. The decision was upheld upon replay review even though, to my naked eye, the ball clearly deflected off the foul pole.

After the Royals’ 8-1 victory, the fan who corralled the souvenir tweeted Dozier to tell him that he’d been robbed. Here’s the ball, clearly after colliding with a large yellow object.

Hey @BrianDozier you actually did hit a home run tonight. Sry bud. pic.twitter.com/jW6TZ07ov0 — Luke Thomas (@lukethomas_19) July 1, 2017

The yellow scuff is also quite visible in the television replays. One understands why the replay crew in New York can’t use that data point to make their call, but it’s still a bad look for the game when such an obvious call is missed. Replay is supposed to fix this problem, not exacerbate it.