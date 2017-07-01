Klay Thompson Really Enjoying His Summer in China
Klay Thompson Really Enjoying His Summer in China
By: Stephen Douglas | 1 hour ago
Klay Thompson is spending his summer in China, safe from the insanity of the NBA offseason. Klay, secure in his current contract, doesn’t have to worry about free agency until he maybe joins Paul George in Los Angeles in 2019. So right now he’s celebrating a 10-year extension to his Anta shoe contract and the fact that he’s a champion. Here’s a video of him dropping an F-bomb while stating that last fact in a club.
Earlier in the week Klay tried to dunk a basketball and fell down. He’s been doing that a lot this week.
