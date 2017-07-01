Oregon's Darren Carrington Arrested For DUI After His Car Collided With a McDonald's Drive-Thru

Darren Carrington, an Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver, was arrested early Saturday morning on misdemeanor DUI charges. Carrington was arrested at 3:15am after his car collided with a McDonald’s drive-thru according to The Daily Emerald and Oregonian.

Coach Willie Taggart announced this morning that Carrington was suspended from all football activities while they “gather the facts in this matter.”

Carrington was last in the news for allegedly breaking a man’s arm the night before Halloween while dressed as The Joker. He failed a drug test before the 2015 National Championship Game and was suspended the first 6 games of last season. In October 2015 he was cited for an open container. Carrington had 43 catches and 5 touchdowns last season.