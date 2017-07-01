Seriously, What's With This Incredible Blake Griffin Shirt?

Blake Griffin and theLos Angeles Clippers reached a five-year, $173 million agreement to keep the high-flying dunker in town long-term. With Chris Paul off to the Houston Rockets, this will truly be Griffin’s team. And it appears the organization is going all-out to treat him like a king.
In their eyes, he’s apparently a pioneer on par with Muhammad Ali, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King, John F. Kennedy, Nelson Mandela, Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln and Gandhi.
Like, for real.
Griffin, you’ll recall, broke his hand punching a team employee last year and was suspended for the incident.
What a turn of events.
To be fair, Griffin will be a pioneer if he somehow leads the Clippers to a conference final. Not exactly a high bar.
