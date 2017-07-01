Seriously, What's With This Incredible Blake Griffin Shirt?

Blake Griffin and theLos Angeles Clippers reached a five-year, $173 million agreement to keep the high-flying dunker in town long-term. With Chris Paul off to the Houston Rockets, this will truly be Griffin’s team. And it appears the organization is going all-out to treat him like a king.

In their eyes, he’s apparently a pioneer on par with Muhammad Ali, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King, John F. Kennedy, Nelson Mandela, Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln and Gandhi.

Like, for real.

Clippers employees wore T-shirt after Blake Griffin's FA meeting likening him to MLK, Obama, Ali, JFK, Lincoln, Gandhi, MJ,Einstein,Mandela. pic.twitter.com/BZtXqhdrWr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2017

Griffin, you’ll recall, broke his hand punching a team employee last year and was suspended for the incident.

What a turn of events.

To be fair, Griffin will be a pioneer if he somehow leads the Clippers to a conference final. Not exactly a high bar.