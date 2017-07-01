Stephen Curry Agrees To $201 Million Deal, Largest In NBA History

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a new contract. The two-time MVP will become the highest-paid player in NBA history, as he agreed to a supermax contract with a five-year, $201 million deal.

Stephen Curry has agreed to a 5-year, $201M deal with Golden State, agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. No… https://t.co/v8sOh909y7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Curry had been playing on a four-year, $44 million deal, which proved to be one of the great bargains in league history. Over his eight professional seasons the Davidson product has become arguably the greatest shooter of all-time while leading the Warriors to two NBA championships.

During the 2016-17 season, Curry averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He posted a true shooting percentage of 62.4, which ranked 19th in the league, and was also 15th with a PER of 24.74. Those numbers were down from the previous two seasons in which he was named MVP, but were still excellent.

Curry turned 29 in March, and thanks to his incredible shooting prowess, his game should age well as long as he remains healthy.

Now the Warriors will likely turn their attention towards trying to retain Andre Iguodala, or finding his replacement. After that they will likely begin working on a new deal for Kevin Durant.