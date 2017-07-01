The 25 Most Patriotic Names in Sports

The Fourth of July is rapidly approaching and that means it’s time for a few things. Cookouts. Adult beverages. Intense patriotism and reflection. And, of course, watching sports over a –hopefully– four-day weekend.
With that in mind, here are some of the most patriotic names in sports, past and present.
Ian Eagle, broadcaster
Glory Johnson, WNBA forward
George Washington, had a cup of coffee with the Chicago White Sox in the mid-1930s
Ben Revere, Los Angeles Angels outfielder
Marcus Liberty, played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets
Sam Adams, former NFL defensive lineman
Jon Jay, Chicago Cubs outfielder
Bart Starr, Hall of Fame quarterback
Wally Flager, hit two career home runs during time as a wartime shortstop
Alfred Blue, Houston Texans running back
Doug Free, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
Rocket Ismail, electrifying return man
Lincoln Riley, newly appointed Oklahoma football coach
Rip Hamilton, mid-range jumper expert
Donald Penn, recently retired NFL lineman
Richard Jefferson, still kicking it with the Cleveland Cavaliers
Al Spangler, former Major League outfielder
Kennedy Meeks, potential Toronto Raptors building block
Roosevelt Colvin, former Patriots linebacker
Clinton Portis, former Washington Redskins running back and one-of-a-kind personality
Otis Nixon, former Atlanta Braves speedster
Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants pitcher
Ethan Allen, former Stanford Cardinal running back
Joe Montana, Hall of Fame quarterback
Clearly, there are more. And it’s quite possible some obvious ones have been missed. Let us know in the comments or by tweeting @thebiglead. Nothing says “America” like people working together to improve an online list.
