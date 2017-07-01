The 25 Most Patriotic Names in Sports

The Fourth of July is rapidly approaching and that means it’s time for a few things. Cookouts. Adult beverages. Intense patriotism and reflection. And, of course, watching sports over a –hopefully– four-day weekend.

With that in mind, here are some of the most patriotic names in sports, past and present.

Ian Eagle, broadcaster

Glory Johnson, WNBA forward

George Washington, had a cup of coffee with the Chicago White Sox in the mid-1930s

Ben Revere, Los Angeles Angels outfielder

Marcus Liberty, played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets

Sam Adams, former NFL defensive lineman

Jon Jay, Chicago Cubs outfielder

Bart Starr, Hall of Fame quarterback

Wally Flager, hit two career home runs during time as a wartime shortstop

Alfred Blue, Houston Texans running back

Doug Free, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman

Rocket Ismail, electrifying return man

Lincoln Riley, newly appointed Oklahoma football coach

Rip Hamilton, mid-range jumper expert

Donald Penn, recently retired NFL lineman

Richard Jefferson, still kicking it with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Al Spangler, former Major League outfielder

Kennedy Meeks, potential Toronto Raptors building block

Roosevelt Colvin, former Patriots linebacker

Clinton Portis, former Washington Redskins running back and one-of-a-kind personality

Otis Nixon, former Atlanta Braves speedster

Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants pitcher

Ethan Allen, former Stanford Cardinal running back

Joe Montana, Hall of Fame quarterback

Clearly, there are more. And it’s quite possible some obvious ones have been missed. Let us know in the comments or by tweeting @thebiglead. Nothing says “America” like people working together to improve an online list.