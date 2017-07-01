Would Paul Millsap Signing With the Minnesota Timberwolves Make Them Contenders?

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to make moves. Last week they traded for Jimmy Butler. Overnight Jeff Teague agreed to sign in Minnesota for 3-years, $57 million. Now they are meeting with 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap and they might be front-runners.

Source close to free agent Paul Millsap says Denver and Minnesota have emerged as frontrunners. Sacramento and Phoenix still in the mix. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 1, 2017

The Timberwolves under-preformed last season at 31-51, but now they could be turning Ricky Rubio, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn into Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and Paul Milsap. While Rubio was very good, this is one of the biggest upgrades possible.

Teague is a 28-year old former All-Star who averaged 15 points, 7.8 assists and 4 rebounds last season. Milsap turns 33 next season, but he’s coming off four consecutive All-Star seasons. He averaged career-highs in points and assists per game last season. Adding them to Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns makes the Timberwolves a legitimate team. Not on Golden State’s level, but this is a team that could compete for the other spot in the Western Conference Finals.