Celtics' Pitch To Hayward: If You Play Basketball Here, It Will Go Well

How would you pitch a free agent basketball player like, oh, Gordon Hayward, if you were the Boston Celtics? Would you take him to Faneuil Hall? Would you point out that Cheers was set in Boston? Would you lecture him on a famous tea party?

No.

The real Boston Celtics wouldn’t anyway. No, the actual Boston Celtics intend to pitch basketball player Gordon Hayward based on the merits of their basketball operation, if you can believe that.

It’s right here, on ESPN.

As the Boston Celtics prepared to host Gordon Hayward on a free-agent visit on Sunday, those with knowledge of the team’s planned presentation suggested it would be an understated display with a focus on showcasing why Boston is the best possible spot for Hayward to reach his basketball goals.

A plan so crazy it just might work.