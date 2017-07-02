Oregon Wide Receiver Charged with DUI After Crashing Into McDonald's Drive-Thru

Darren Carrington, a wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, was arrested for DUI on Saturday night. The story includes this McNugget: the arrest came after Carrington reportedly crashed into a McDonald’s Drive-Thru pole.

Carrington, who led the team in receiving yards last year, has a recent history of incidents. He was suspended for the first half of the 2015 season due to failing NCAA drug tests. He was also accused of breaking a man’s arm last year. New head coach Willie Taggart announced that Carrington was suspended indefinitely shortly after news of the arrest surfaced.