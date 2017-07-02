Twitter Explodes After Manny Pacquiao Is Robbed By Decision
By: Ryan Phillips | 11 minutes ago
Manny Pacquiao was robbed of his WBO welterweight title Saturday night with an atrocious unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia. Horn won 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 on the cards despite being dominated for most of the fight. It was truly an awful decision.
Folks on Twitter were shocked by the result and went nuts in the aftermath. Check it out:
