Twitter Explodes After Manny Pacquiao Is Robbed By Decision

Manny Pacquiao was robbed of his WBO welterweight title Saturday night with an atrocious unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia. Horn won 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 on the cards despite being dominated for most of the fight. It was truly an awful decision.

Folks on Twitter were shocked by the result and went nuts in the aftermath. Check it out:

The guy on the right won. pic.twitter.com/nddfFYOZwC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2017

This is like winning the popular vote but … pic.twitter.com/AeJl2pTu7W — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) July 2, 2017

Boxing is a joke, and it proves it again tonight. Are you kidding me with those scorecards?#joke #rigged — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017

Man, it doesn't get much worse for judging than botching these stats pic.twitter.com/Gn0zTJZmmC — Josh Webb-Thomson (@FightOnTwist) July 2, 2017

Pacquiao has now been on the losing end of the two worst boxing decisions in the past 5 years: 1st loss to Bradley, and this b.s. — Larry Brown (@LBSports) July 2, 2017

A 117-111 card? Ha. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 2, 2017

Instead of revitalizing boxing, it showed why the sport is dying — Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) July 2, 2017

Gotta love Teddy Atlas. "Congratulations, great effort. But I thought you lost." — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2017

The American judges should be forced to fly back to the States with Teddy Atlas sitting between them, barking for 16 hours. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 2, 2017

Scores: 117-111, 115-113 115-113 for @jeffhornboxer Horn is your new WBO welterweight champion. WOW — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 2, 2017

Fight fans were like this after the #PacquaioHorn decision pic.twitter.com/ud9gefaCiO — CBuck81 (@charlesarbuckle) July 2, 2017

The scores of 117-111, 115-113 115-113 made sense for Pacquiao. Not sure how you anyone could score it 117-111 for Horn. Wow. Just wow. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 2, 2017

Manny Pacquiao robbed again!! Good, grief, boxing — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 2, 2017

That's the worst decision I've ever heard. That's nonsense. Pacquiao won that fight. Boxing, I hate you. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 2, 2017

Lol. This kid telling Teddy Atlas that he felt like he was ahead when the fight almost got stopped. I'm stunned. — Steven Tortorello (@Nbr1NetsFan) July 2, 2017