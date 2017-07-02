USA Today Sports

Twitter Explodes After Manny Pacquiao Is Robbed By Decision

Twitter Explodes After Manny Pacquiao Is Robbed By Decision

Boxing

Twitter Explodes After Manny Pacquiao Is Robbed By Decision

Manny Pacquiao was robbed of his WBO welterweight title Saturday night with an atrocious unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia. Horn won 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 on the cards despite being dominated for most of the fight. It was truly an awful decision.

Folks on Twitter were shocked by the result and went nuts in the aftermath. Check it out:

, , Boxing

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home