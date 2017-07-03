Aaron Judge is Much Taller Than Jose Altuve

Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve are two of baseball’s biggest stars right now. Over the holiday weekend Altuve’s 1st place Houston Astros took 2 out of 3 from Judge’s wild card-leading New York Yankees.

Right now Altuve is second in batting average, hits and OBP in the American League. He’s also 4th in doubles and WAR and 5th in stolen bases. And while he’s behind his pace (24) from last season he has already hit 11 home runs. Pretty good for a guy who is 5’6″. The thing is, no one realized he was only 5’6″ until he stood next to Aaron Judge.

Judge, standing 6’7″, is currently leading the AL in all three triple crown categories as we approach the All-Star break. Advanced stats are great, but come on. Miguel Cabrera is the only person since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967 to win a Triple Crown. And even Cabrera was never this tall. Just look at him standing next to Altuve.