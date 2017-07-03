WATCH: DeAngelo Williams Looked Really Good In His Pro Wrestling Debut

DeAngelo Williams took part in Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view Sunday night, and I have to say, the former All-Pro running back looked pretty damn good.

He teamed up with Moose to fight Eli Drake and Chris Adonis and definitely didn’t embarrass himself in the ring. Check out some highlights below:

How about some slo-mo?

This was Williams’ only big miss on the night, as he overshot his frog splash:

But he and Moose still got the win and celebrated:

Williams looks like he could have a really nice future in professional wrestling.