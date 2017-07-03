Jamie Horowitz Out at Fox Sports

Jamie Horowitz, president of national networks for Fox Sports, is leaving immediately. The news was first reported by John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

In a email sent to staff, Fox Sports COO Eric Shanks announced he’d be stepping into fill Horowitz’s responsibilities, including programming, marketing and scheduling for FS1, FS2 and digital.

“Everyone at Fox Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to–should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times,” he wrote. “These values are non-negotiable.”