Pete Frates, Man Who Inspired Ice Bucket Challenge, Offers Proof of Life After Erroneous Report

Pete Frates, the Massachusetts man who served as the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, sent proof of life this morning after an erroneous report about his death made its way around the internet.

The 32-year-old allowed Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam to voice his simple message: “I’m still alive.”

in the words of my friend

ed pic.twitter.com/g7iIR4rfmT — Pete Frates (@PeteFrates3) July 3, 2017

In a statement, Frates family said he was “resting comfortably” at Massachusetts General Hospital.

There are precious few circumstances were a “Well, actually,” is well-received but refuting reports of your own death certainly qualifies.

