Roundup: Paul Millsap to the Nuggets; Chris Christie is the Absolute Worst; & Florida Man Shoots Himself in the Groin

Hailey Baldwin, popular with NBA players and on IG … police caught the 28-year old who shot and killed an 18-year old in a road rage incident … “How Bad Is the Crisis in Illinois? It Has $14.6 Billion in Unpaid Bills” … I can’t believe the New Yorker wrote about Spencer Pratt, who for some reason is a snapchat “star” … “Florida man sits on gun, shoots self in groin” … if Justin Bieber keeps getting tattoos, he’s going to be unrecognizable … “Man facing death penalty wears Tony Romo jersey at Las Vegas courthouse” … Chris Christie is the absolute worst …

My first NBA free agency show on the 1st day of the madness, listen to it all, what a show. Colin Cowherd called in, Chris Broussard talked about the Paul George madness, and Anthony Slater talked about the Warriors situation with Andre Iguodala.[Full 3-Hour Show; Best of 35-Minute Podcast]

Baylor fans (and Warriors fans) will remember Ekpe Udoh. Now 30, he’s a legend in Turkey. [NYT]

Paul Millsap got a 3-year, $90 million deal from the Denver Nuggets. [Denver Post]

“NFL Upfront Sales Slump as Auto, Movies Play Hard-to-Get.” [Advertising Age]

It should tell you something that Jerry West was at the pitch meeting to keep Blake Griffin … but wasn’t at the Chris Paul meeting. [OC Register]

Fun read on LPGA players hooking up with their caddies. [Chicago Tribune]

This is an interesting read on why Lonzo Ball picked a largely unknown agent. [SI.com]

Richard Jefferson’s former business manager allegedly stole $7 million from the Cleveland Cavs forward over the course of nine years. [Tucson.com]

Ranking the best Seinfeld baseball moments. [Open Man]

I like what the Lakers did before the draft, and with their picks. I don’t expect too much in free agency from them – it’s all about next summer. [LA Times]

Regardless of whether or not the Celtics get Gordon Hayward, this is a 50+ win team with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum being key contributors.

Helluva Summer League debut for Bam: 14 points, 10 rebounds.