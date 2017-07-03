Tom Brady Did Not Deny the Unreported Concussions Gisele Said He Suffered

Tom Brady has finally “addressed” the comments made by wife Gisele Bundchen on CBS This Morning back in May. Gisele told Charlie Rose that Brady “had a concussion last year — he has concussions pretty much every ye– we don’t talk about it.” Speaking to E:60 during his trip to Japan, Brady had this to say, via the New York Daily News:

“She’s there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit,” Brady said on “E:60” when asked about how much Bündchen knows about the hits he takes. “We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

As usual, Brady actually had nothing to say. If anything, he didn’t deny the unreported concussions. Instead he kind of implied that if anyone would know that he had a concussion, it would be his wife. The same wife who said he had concussions.

This should open Brady and the Patriots up to a lot more scrutiny. Brady had a chance to shut the concussion speculation down and gave non-answers. He chose the relationship talk version of “both teams played hard.” The right move for his personal life, but probably not the one the New England Patriots or the NFL were hoping for.