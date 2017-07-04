VIDEO: This Dustin Pedroia Play Belongs in a Museum

Your browser does not support iframes.

A person could watch a lot of baseball and not see a play requiring as much mental and physical excellence as the one Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia made against the Texas Rangers Monday night.

Coaches will show it to their players in the hopes of improving hustle for years to come — and get mixed results.

Pedroia raced into shallow right field to track down an errant throw to first base and flipped the ball back to the bag from a completely horizontal position to nab Carlos Gomez, who had taken an overly aggressive turn at the bag.

The brilliant play came in the bottom of the 9th inning in a tie game. The Red Sox went on to win in 11 innings. The little things often turn out to be the big things.