Roundup: Watch a Shark Bite a Man in North Carolina; 25th Anniversary of Melrose Place & Happy July 4th

Natalie Roser, a model … 21 fun facts about the original Independence Day movie … model Natalia Borges went to the beach, and the paparazzi took a lot of photos … “South Carolina mom delivers 14 pound baby” … stolen drugs led the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year old who had nothing to do with it … “Chance Encounter Leads to Strangers Buying Car for 20-Year-Old Texas Man Who Walked 3 Miles to Work Every Day” … do red light cameras in Texas increase accidents? … “UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored?” … RIP to the Triangle offense … “Cyberattack Forces West Virginia Hospital to Scrap Computers” … very sad: Maria Menounos has left E! because she has a brain tumor … on the 25-year anniversary, the oral history of Melrose Place …

Where is the diversity at the top of MLB? This is not a good look, at all. [LA Times]

If you missed my radio show Saturday … Colin Cowherd called in, Chris Broussard talked about the Paul George madness, and Anthony Slater talked about the Warriors situation with Andre Iguodala. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best of 35-Minute Podcast]

On Woj’s new job: “ESPN has been built to trim every last edible bit from a story, and with basketball’s greatest rumormonger and scoop-getter at its disposal, there’s no telling what the Worldwide Leader will now be capable of.” [Slate]

This is a good story about life in an MLB bullpen. [SF Chronicle]

We told you about Ante Zizic earlier this year. The update is that he’s going to be in the Summer League and you should check him out. [Herald]

Here’s a great story: Christian Ramirez of Minnesota United made the leap from NASL to the MLS, and he’s playing great. [Goal.com]

Keep the “average age of each viewer” in mind when TV contracts are up for some of these professional sports. [Marketwatch]

Here’s a theory that Chauncey Billups rejected the Cavs because of LeBron’s uncertain future. [Yahoo Sports]

I don’t understand why this man was messing with this shark. [Story]