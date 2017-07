Your browser does not support iframes.

We’re running out of things to say about Aaron Judge. He is very large and hits the ball very hard with great regularity. But we shouldn’t allow ourselves to become numb to his superhuman exploits. Like, when he hits a 456-foot rocket at 118 mph and dents part of Yankee Stadium, it should at least be acknowledged.

His at-bats are must-watch, if only for the fact fans seated in the outfield stands need to defend themselves.

[MLB]