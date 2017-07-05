Adrian Wojnarowski Bombs Also Pivoting to Video

Adrian Wojnarowski was smack dab in the middle of ESPN’s Gordon Hayward coverage yesterday, which is a smart move. It’s always a great idea to go in on a holiday when you’re new to a job. He was doing a very good job fitting in and demonstrating his value until he fell victim to a classic newsroom rookie mistake: wandering into a colleague’s live shot.

Oops.

Putting one foot through the door only to immediately draw back was a common theme during Hayward’s big signing day. Perhaps Woj was simply trying to add a poet note to his reporting.