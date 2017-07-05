Bernard Tomic "Bored" During Profitable First Round Wimbledon Loss

Bernard Tomic added another instant classic to his greatest hits after he lost in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday. Mischa Zverev defeated Tomic in straight sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-4) on a day that saw fans and players complaining about entrants only showing up to collect easy checks worth about $45,000. While Tomic finished his match he turned heads after by admitting that he was “bored.”

Bernard Tomic says he was 'bored'. Things get a bit awkward. #bbctennis #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2YMbsfNnST — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2017

It seems that 24 isn’t the age where Tomic will grow up. 23 wasn’t either as he explained that he didn’t care because he was worth $10 million. His career earnings are now officially over $5 million , but the rest of that money probably comes from the sponsors who pay him handsomely to wear their gear while he is mildly inconvenienced on the sport’s biggest stages.