David Bakhtiari Enjoyed His Jet Ski Gift From Aaron Rodgers on the Fourth of July

‪.@AaronRodgers12 appreciate the gift….and the jet ski is pretty cool too I guess. #Happy4th #Merica #loveblocking4U ‬#rodgersclause A post shared by David Bakhtiari (@dbak69) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Chicks dig linemen. It’s true. Here’s Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari posing on a jet ski at a lake just north of the Napa Valley wine region in California. The jet ski was a gift from Aaron Rodgers, who also sent one to a former teammate who left in the offseason.

Bakhtiari appears to have been left on an island facing 13 rushers here. One has to wonder where his teammates were to help him out.

Also, in the interest of journalist fairness, we should point out that Gronk is not the only one that enjoys his 69 references. Bakhtiari (who wears #69) appears to relish having the number.