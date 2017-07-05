Roundup: Hot Air Balloon Crashes in Alligator-Filled Pond; the Future of Sportswriting; & Yes, Stephen Curry is Worth $201 Million

Lexi Wood, an Instagram model … a guy killed himself by driving his car into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment … “Disney’s Channels: Kids Are Tuning Out” … a taxi jumped the curb and hit 10 pedestrians at Logan Airport … “My Wild Summer With Tom Cruise: Women, Sean Penn and the Making of ‘Risky Business‘” … are we seeing the death of the New York diner? … fascinating read on Ryan Seacrest, including what his life was like before he landed the American Idol gig … if you’ve got a daughter going to college this fall, you may want to read this … really ugly situation unfolding at the high school I went to …

“ESPN couldn’t beat Adrian Wojnarowski, so it hired him.” [Boston Globe]

“In emails, then-Baylor regent calls students suspected of drinking ‘perverted little tarts'” [Waco Tribune Herald]

This is a lazy column: Stephen Curry isn’t worth $201 million. The market decides, Mr. Fowler. [Charlotte Observer]

If you missed my radio show Saturday … Colin Cowherd called in, Chris Broussard talked about the Paul George madness, and Anthony Slater talked about the Warriors situation with Andre Iguodala. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best of 35-Minute Podcast]

This will be Dan Shulman’s last season calling games for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. [SI.com]

Danny Williams from the US National team has signed with Huddersfield Town of the EPL. He previously played for Reading. [Goal.com]

So who, exactly, is running the Milwaukee Bucks? [ESPN]

Clay Travis wonders whether or not sportswriting is dead. [Outkick the Coverage]

My gosh, this is considered sports content in 2017. Which reporter has the most scoops on twitter – by the way, neither outlet gets any clicks or money when they break news on social media. [The Sporting News]

Imagine being a hot air balloon that has an emergency landing … in an alligator-filled pond.

This driver’s license plate is visible, and they caught ’em. [via CBC News]