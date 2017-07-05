Greenbrier Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: First Tournament for Mickelson Without Bones

The Greenbrier Classic starts on Thursday and is returning to the Old White TPC course after massive flooding forced the cancellation of the tournament in 2016.

The field isn’t prettiest, with a lot of big names missing. No one in the top 10 is playing this week, so it’s likely the ratings won’t be that great for TV. Fortunately, there are a few guys like Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, aka Captain America, who could still draw in some viewers.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Patrick Reed +1567 Kevin Kisner +1754 Bill Haas 1806 Phil Mickelson +2208 Webb Simpson +2208 David Lingmerth +2208 Danny Lee +2511 Tony Finau +2650 Russell Henley +2812 Keegan Bradley +2812

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

