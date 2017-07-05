Golf USA Today Sports

Greenbrier Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: First Tournament for Mickelson Without Bones

The Greenbrier Classic starts on Thursday and is returning to the Old White TPC course after massive flooding forced the cancellation of the tournament in 2016.

The field isn’t prettiest, with a lot of big names missing. No one in the top 10 is playing this week, so it’s likely the ratings won’t be that great for TV. Fortunately, there are a few guys like Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, aka Captain America, who could still draw in some viewers.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Patrick Reed +1567
Kevin Kisner +1754
Bill Haas 1806
Phil Mickelson +2208
Webb Simpson +2208
David Lingmerth +2208
Danny Lee +2511
Tony Finau +2650
Russell Henley +2812
Keegan Bradley +2812

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

Time Hole Group
7:10 AM 1 Ben Crane Robert Garrigus John Daly
7:30 AM 10 David Lingmerth Matt Every Brian Gay
7:40 AM 1 Vaughn Taylor J.B. Holmes Vijay Singh
7:50 AM 1 Greg Chalmers Keegan Bradley Luke Donald
10 Russell Henley Hudson Swafford Bill Haas
8:00 AM 10 Jonas Blixt Patrick Reed Charles Howell III
12:20 PM 1 Cameron Tringale Sung Kang Cameron Percy
12:30 PM 1 Tony Finau Hunter Mahan Webb Simpson
10 Jimmy Walker Jim Herman Smylie Kaufman
12:50 1 Kevin Kisner Si Woo Kim Mackenzie Hughes
1:00 PM 1 Bubba Watson Danny Lee Phil Mickelson
1:40 PM 10 Bobby Gates Ryan Brehm Curtis Luck

 

