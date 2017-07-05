Greenbrier Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: First Tournament for Mickelson Without Bones

The Greenbrier Classic starts on Thursday and is returning to the Old White TPC course after massive flooding forced the cancellation of the tournament in 2016.
The field isn’t prettiest, with a lot of big names missing. No one in the top 10 is playing this week, so it’s likely the ratings won’t be that great for TV. Fortunately, there are a few guys like Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, aka Captain America, who could still draw in some viewers.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Patrick Reed
|+1567
|Kevin Kisner
|+1754
|Bill Haas
|1806
|Phil Mickelson
|+2208
|Webb Simpson
|+2208
|David Lingmerth
|+2208
|Danny Lee
|+2511
|Tony Finau
|+2650
|Russell Henley
|+2812
|Keegan Bradley
|+2812
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Group
|7:10 AM
|1
|Ben Crane
|Robert Garrigus
|John Daly
|7:30 AM
|10
|David Lingmerth
|Matt Every
|Brian Gay
|7:40 AM
|1
|Vaughn Taylor
|J.B. Holmes
|Vijay Singh
|7:50 AM
|1
|Greg Chalmers
|Keegan Bradley
|Luke Donald
|10
|Russell Henley
|Hudson Swafford
|Bill Haas
|8:00 AM
|10
|Jonas Blixt
|Patrick Reed
|Charles Howell III
|12:20 PM
|1
|Cameron Tringale
|Sung Kang
|Cameron Percy
|12:30 PM
|1
|Tony Finau
|Hunter Mahan
|Webb Simpson
|10
|Jimmy Walker
|Jim Herman
|Smylie Kaufman
|12:50
|1
|Kevin Kisner
|Si Woo Kim
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1:00 PM
|1
|Bubba Watson
|Danny Lee
|Phil Mickelson
|1:40 PM
|10
|Bobby Gates
|Ryan Brehm
|Curtis Luck
