LaVar Ball (and Lonzo Ball and Family) Will Star in One of Facebook's First Original Series

LaVar Ball will be streaming. According to Deadline, the Ball family will be the subject of one of Facebook’s first forays into original video content. Via Deadline:

The second project is a yet-to-be-titled docuseries about the Ball family, whose sons Lonzo, Liangelo and LaMelo have taken the basketball world by storm. Freshman UCLA star Lonzo Ball was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers as their No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft last month. Liangelo and LaMelo are stand-outs at Chino Hills High School.

Call me crazy, but I think BALL will be in the title of the show. And it will probably be some sort of pun like “Keeping Up With the Ballderdashians.” Or “Balling Ball Ball the Ballballballs.” Something classy and understated. Personally, I can’t wait to see the hostage videos of Lonzo Ball promoting the show.