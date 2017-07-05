Robyn Hayward Responds To Angry Utah Jazz Fans On Instagram

Gordon Hayward upset Utah Jazz fans by choosing the Boston Celtics in free agency. Some Jazz fans got so angry they’re burning Hayward’s jersey. Robyn Hayward, Gordon’s wife, has responded to those people on Instagram.
I'm excited to go on this adventure with this man! It's bittersweet leaving where we've called home and grown our family, but I'm excited to see where this path takes us! We are so grateful for everything Utah has done for us! ❤️ Also, as for all the mean comments and threats. Don't forget athletes are humans too. Treat others how you would like to be treated. It would never cross my mind to speak so negatively and so full of hate about oneself or their family.
Of course Mrs. Hayward was going to stick by and defend her man, but she and her husband had to know this kind of reaction was coming. Right or wrong, this is how fan bases react to losing star players these days.
Here are some pictures of the Haywards together:
