VIDEO: Gordon Hayward Once Spoofed "The Decision" For His Video Game-Playing Future

Gordon Hayward’s decision to join the Boston Celtics on Tuesday played out a bit like a soap opera, thanks large in part to a longform article assigned to him by Derek Jeter. That Hayward’s decision was steeped in dramatic flair isn’t a big deal, but it is interesting considering his unassuming public persona and — well — the fact that he spoofed LeBron James’ infamous 2011 made-for-television event.

Here he is in a video for the IGN Pro League, filmed a years after James’ sitdown with Jim Gray, discussing how he will be taking his talents to Starcraft II in the professional gaming league. If you’re wondering, yes, that is a much different haircut than he has now.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. If 2017 has taught us anything, it’s that there’s probably a painfully ironic video, tweet, or news story easily available to paint a confusing picture, no matter who is involved.