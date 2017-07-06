Bethanie Mattek-Sands Suffered a Brutal Leg Injury at Wimbledon

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 32-year old American, suffered a gruesome leg injury during her second round match at Wimbledon. Mattek-Sands was tied at a set a piece with Sorana Cirstea went she approached the net and her leg buckled. Mattek-Sands then screamed for help as her opponent came to check on her. She was taken off on a stretcher after about 25 minutes on the court.

Just a devastating scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/kqY6wQAcbS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017

Mattek-Sands had also advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles bracket.

From the AELTC re Bethanie Mattek-Sands: It is an acute knee injury and she has gone straight to hospital. #Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 6, 2017

UPDATE: Here’s the full video. It is tough to watch.