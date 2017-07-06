USA Today Sports

Bethanie Mattek-Sands Suffered a Brutal Leg Injury at Wimbledon

Tennis

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 32-year old American, suffered a gruesome leg injury during her second round match at Wimbledon. Mattek-Sands was tied at a set a piece with Sorana Cirstea went she approached the net and her leg buckled. Mattek-Sands then screamed for help as her opponent came to check on her. She was taken off on a stretcher after about 25 minutes on the court.

Mattek-Sands had also advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles bracket.

UPDATE: Here’s the full video. It is tough to watch.

 

