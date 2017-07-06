Jim "Bones" Mackay Set to Join NBC's Golf Coverage as On-Course Reporter

Phil Mickelson’s long-time caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay is joining NBC and Golf Channel as an on-course reporter per Golf World.

“When Phil and I split up, several people got in touch,” Mackay said Tuesday in explaining how this career change happened in 16 days. “People have been nice enough over the years to say something to me about how they thought [broadcasting] was something maybe I could do at some point in my life. It was always something I’d say thank you to, and personally thought about. When Phil and I split, I got several phone calls, and it became a bigger opportunity, really seriously, the last few weeks.”

Mackay and Mickelson agreed to mutually part ways after 25-years together. The two had a lot of success on the course that includes five major championship wins.

It will be interesting to watch Mickelson’s career as he continues on with his brother Tim on the bag because for so long Mackay has been by his side. Likewise, Bones should add an interesting perspective for the telecasts he works.