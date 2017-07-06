Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi Vivan Las Vegas

NFL USA Today Sports

Johnny Manziel, his fiancee Bre Tiesi, and Manziel’s sister Michelle are having what is surely a grand time in Las Vegas this week. While social media can certainly be deceiving, the photos that have been shared show a low-key experience as opposed to raging in the clubs.

Fam bam I❤️u @mmanziel @jmanziel2 … we had a wonderful SOBER few days with FAMILY 💁🏻💅🏻

A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on

