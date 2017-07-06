NBA USA Today Sports

Klay Thompson Continues to Fail Miserably While Trying to do Cool Basketball Stuff in China

Klay Thompson is so uncool that it hurts. From failed dunk attempts to dancing in the club, Klay Thompson is always having fun and never looking cool. Here’s the latest exploit of Klay Thompson in China – a.k.a. “China Klay.” Watch as he dribbles the ball through his legs before launching an airball. So much attempted swag. So little execution. Nick Young has so much to teach him.

