Kristaps Porzingis Is Down to Film a Weird Commercial in Any Language

Kristaps Porzingis is a national treasure and he’s not even from our nation. Phil Jackson nearly scared him away, but with Jackson gone, Porzingis may return to the New York Knicks next season. In the meantime he’s crushing it in the weight room and making more delightful commercials.

Earlier this year he made one for an airline with a ferret where he said he had a ferret. His acting chops were apparent back then, but you don’t know how truly talented an actor is until you see him speak without speaking as Porzingis does in this Latvian credit card commercial.

I think the hand is supposed to be touching lots of awesome stuff like fancy sneakers and cars and a block of gelatin(?) and Porzingis is the ultimate prize that you can buy with a credit card? Look, I’m not sure what’s going on here. It doesn’t matter. It’s weird. Can’t wait for this kid to return to the NBA.