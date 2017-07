The Milwaukee Brewers have far exceeded expectations this year and sit atop the NL Central, 3.5 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs. Things continued to work out for them early in Thursday’s game at Wrigley as Kris Bryant's hard smash quickly turned into a 4-6-3 double play with all kinds of flair.

When people talk about whether defensive shifts are good for the game, cool plays like this are never discussed. Major oversight, as more would be welcome.