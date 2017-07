It’s a fast-paced, ever-changing world and it behooves everyone to go about their day with their head on a swivel. Something can always jump up when least expected to ruin a good time. Atlanta Blaze goaltender Adam Ghitelman was reintroduced to this lesson when Denver Outlaws goalie Jack Kelly launched in a miracle heave from the other side of the Earth.

Maybe Denzel Washington was right. Maybe water does make you weak and is only for washing blood off your uniform.