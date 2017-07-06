Rory McIlroy Had His Wife Change His Twitter Password After Beef With Steve Elkington

Rory McIlroy was one-thousand percent in the right in his Twitter spat with Steve Elkington last month. However, he kinda sorta regretted lashing back out like he did, and has gone into zero-dark-thirty social media mode, even asking his wife, Erica Stoll, to change his Twitter password so he isn’t distracted with the social media platform. Via the AP:

“I sort of regret sending it at the end,” McIlroy said Wednesday, “but I actually gave my wife, Erica, my phone and my Twitter and told her, ‘Change my password to something else and don’t tell me what it is.’ “So as of the time being, I’m off social media just because of that reason. I don’t need to read it. It’s stuff that shouldn’t get to you, and sometimes it does.”

If this situation were applied to me, I think I’d buckle and make my wife give me my Twitter back within 24 hours. It wouldn’t be a pretty sight.