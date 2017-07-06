Roundup: Kanye Suing Jay-Z's Tidal, Russ Smith Scored 81 in China, Ronda Rousey Was Robbed

Annabelle Wallis … the gender pay gap at the White House has gotten wider under Trump … cops called because of water slide, end up going down water slide … fountain comes back from famous milk truck crash, gets hit by SUV within a week … Rob Kardashian posted pictures of Blac Chyna which could be considered revenge porn … Edgar Wright might make a Baby Driver sequel … Hobby Lobby boss accused of importing millions of dollars in illicit artifacts … Kanye may be about to sue Jay Z over Tidal money … Jay-Z’s new album went platinum in a week thanks to streams … man kept wife’s body in freezer to collect social security checks … puppy abandoned at airport because there was “no other option” … Lindsay Lohan stands up for Donald Trump …

Dion Waiters signing a new 4-year deal with the Miami Heat worth $52 million.

A look at the fiercely competitive life of Wimbledon ballboys and ballgirls. [Sportsnet]

Are many or all of these signed Dak Prescott trading cards signed by a robot? [Sports Card Radio]

Young Wimbledon fan has Jack Sock’s towel snatched by older fan. [Guardian]

Rugby players charged with threats to kill in response to an extortion attempt. [The Age]

Russ Smith scored 81 in a Chinese league game. He’s averaging 61 through 5 games. [Courier-Journal]

Shaquille O’Neal has a weird history with names. He met a bunch of people named after him. [SI]

The Greenbrier Classic returns this weekend following the devastating West Virginia floods of 2016.

Ronda Rousey tells the story of her engagement and the time she got robbed. TMZ has identified the two suspects in the robbery. [TMZ]

Hodor and KFC.

Early Markelle Fultz Summer League highlights have been promising.