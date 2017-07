Your browser does not support iframes.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray helped his own cause by crushing a 467-foot home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. It was the longest blast by a pitcher in the Statcast era, far surpassing the 446-foot bomb hit by Jeff Samardzija.

It was the first career homer by Gray, who was in no way helped by the thin Denver air but instead is the second coming of Babe Ruth.