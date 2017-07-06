WATCH: Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan Mitchell In Summer League

NBA USA Today Sports

Jayson Tatum is having a pretty good showing in Summer League for the Boston Celtics, but on Thursday night he got shook by fellow rookie Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, a Utah Jazz draftee, took Tatum off the dribble Thursday night, and Tatum wound up on his back.

Check it out:

And another angle:

That’s not gonna be a fun one to watch in film study tomorrow.

