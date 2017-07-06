WATCH: Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan Mitchell In Summer League

Jayson Tatum is having a pretty good showing in Summer League for the Boston Celtics, but on Thursday night he got shook by fellow rookie Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, a Utah Jazz draftee, took Tatum off the dribble Thursday night, and Tatum wound up on his back.

Check it out:

Donovan Mitchell wins the battle of first-round draft picks against Jayson Tatum in Jazz-Celtics Summer League game 👀 pic.twitter.com/CRVoUKct4S — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 7, 2017

And another angle:

Donovan Mitchell cares not for Jayson Tatum’s defense pic.twitter.com/6qEqgDzfkF — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 7, 2017

That’s not gonna be a fun one to watch in film study tomorrow.