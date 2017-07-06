WATCH: Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan Mitchell In Summer League
WATCH: Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan Mitchell In Summer League
shares
share
sms
send
email
By: Ryan Phillips | 23 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum is having a pretty good showing in Summer League for the Boston Celtics, but on Thursday night he got shook by fellow rookie Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, a Utah Jazz draftee, took Tatum off the dribble Thursday night, and Tatum wound up on his back.
Check it out:
And another angle:
That’s not gonna be a fun one to watch in film study tomorrow.
Boston Celtics, Donovan Mitchell, Highlights, Jayson Tatum, Summer League, Utah Jazz, NBA
shares
share
sms
send
email
Latest Leads
2hr
The Spurs signing of Rudy Gay likely doesn’t make them much better.
2hr
Looks like fun. 1 2
3hr
Whoa there.
3hr
Hope for the future?
6hr
Stunning.
8hr
You rarely see this.
8hr
Long live Kristaps.
9hr
Tim Tebow, who the New York Mets admit is a publicity stunt, has looked an awful lot like a baseball player since being promoted to (…)
10hr
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 32-year old American, suffered a gruesome leg injury during her second round match at Wimbledon. Mattek-Sands was (…)
More NBA
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Comments