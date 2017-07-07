Andre Roberson Still Tips Better Than the Golden State Warriors

Andre Roberson signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder this week. He went out to celebrate at the Chupacabra Cantina in Austin, Texas according to TMZ. It was there that he tipped $13.97 on a $487.13 bill.
Bad math aside (he was trying to leave an even $500) Roberson said there was no service and didn’t feel like he should have had to leave a tip. The truth doesn’t really matter because Roberson will forever be a bad tipper in the eyes of the Internet now. And his teammates aren’t going to let him live it down either.
Steven Adams is funny, but don’t let that distract you from the fact that the Golden State Warriors didn’t tip at McDonald’s.
