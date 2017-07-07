Jon Jay Threw Some 46 mph Pitches During His Scoreless Inning

The Chicago Cubs got pasted by the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday afternoon at Wrigley. Manager Joe Maddon decided to make it a true laugher by sending outfielder Jon Jay to the mound in the ninth inning.

Jay was extremely underwhelming, yet effective. He hit 66 mph on the radar gun. He also hit 46.

Full video of the inning is here. Jay gets two hard-hit flyouts and a popup and strands a runner on first.

“He had a changeup to his changeup,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Jay. “We were trying to get him to throw softer because when he got to two strikes, he was trying to hump up and they were going to hit the 65-mph fastball. When he brought it to the low to mid-50’s, it was much better. It was entertaining. You’ve got to find a bright spot in the day.”

Make that two bright spots for the Cubs, who, against all odds, are in real danger of entering the All-Star break below .500.